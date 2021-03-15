$600 Million Available for Rent Assistance and Utilities

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

After the pandemic left many people in financial hardship. An eviction ban was put in place. Now that the vaccine is here, the ban is coming to an end.



“We know across the state there’s hundreds potentially more than 1,000 people who have had judgments entered on them for their eviction case that could processed and put out of their homes in early April,” said Kelly Rose, Chief Housing Solutions Officer of Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

MSHDA wants to put and end to that. Whether it’s water, power or rent; the new Covid Emergency Rental Assistance program will give out nearly $600 million dollars.



“We’re very happy to be able to get this program started. We know that there’s thousands of renters and landlords across the state that need this program right away,” said Rose.

The funds will be distributed throughout each county, and areas like Ingham County will $27 million.

Ingham County Assistance Organizations like Capital Areas Community Services, Holy Cross, and Advent House Ministries say they were able to assist 1100 households during their last round, but this time they can help a lot more.

“I think the goal for us now is now that we have more funds available, its making sure that those funds can get in those pockets as quick as they can,” said Rawley VanFossen, Executive director of Capital Areas Community Services.

Renters and Landlords can obtain between eight to ten thousand dollars of funding to help for a year.



“It really is a dairid need to make sure that people are able to stay healthy in their homes,” said Rose.

Paper applications are being accepted now, but a new online portal coming April will make the application process easier.

For more information on where you can get assistance in your county, visit michigan.gov/cera.

