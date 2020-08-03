604 new COVID-19 cases reported by state health officials

LANSING, Mich (WLNS/AP) – Michigan reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 604 new confirmed cases, health officials said Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service on Sunday said there have been 83,386 cases and 6,212 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of people who are infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.5%.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.