61-year-old man dies from gunshot wound on Jolly Road in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 61-year-old man is dead after being shot by a 33-year-old man he was living with, Lansing Police Department reported.

Lansing Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of W. Jolly for a shooting today at approximately 11:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old male and 61-year-old male (victim) with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers quickly discovered the 33-year-old subject was the shooting suspect and placed him into custody without incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The preliminary investigation determined the victim and suspect are related to each other and reside in the same house. The suspect and victim had a verbal altercation that lead the suspect to shoot the victim.

The shooting was not random and is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and information can change and be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 or Lansing Police Detective at 517-483-4822 or message the department’s Facebook page.