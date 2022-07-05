LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday night in Lansing, police said.

Around 10:01 p.m. the Lansing Police Department was called to the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and West Holmes Road for a crash.

When the officers got there, they found a man unresponsive.

The Lansing Fire Department took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Virgil Hall from Lansing.

The driver of the car told police they were driving north on Pleasant Grove when they saw Hall and tried to stop, but were unable to.

Police do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.