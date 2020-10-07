63-year-old Cadillac man arrested for assaulting 15-year-old

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ingham County Sheriff’s Detective arrested 63-year-old William Jones in Cadillac, Michigan Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old from Delhi Township

The case was solved because of the collaboration of the sexual assault kit initiative( SAKI). The Sheriff’s office created a detective position to work with the Ingham & Jackson County Prosecutors Office’s to examine existing sexual assault cases involving DNA, which had previously not been analyzed. Upon examination, detectives learned that a DNA profile existed that linked a known suspect to this case.

Jones was arraigned today on one count of Sexual Assault first degree. His bond was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance is October 15, 2020 in front of Judge Hillman of the 55th District Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar