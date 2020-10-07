63-year-old Cadillac man arrested for assaulting 15-year-old

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ingham County Sheriff’s Detective arrested 63-year-old William Jones in Cadillac, Michigan Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old from Delhi Township
The case was solved because of the collaboration of the sexual assault kit initiative( SAKI). The Sheriff’s office created a detective position to work with the Ingham & Jackson County Prosecutors Office’s to examine existing sexual assault cases involving DNA, which had previously not been analyzed. Upon examination, detectives learned that a DNA profile existed that linked a known suspect to this case.
Jones was arraigned today on one count of Sexual Assault first degree. His bond was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance is October 15, 2020 in front of Judge Hillman of the 55th District Court.