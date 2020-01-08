HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – A 64-year-old man from Hillsdale was arrested and arraigned today for sharing child porn online.
Patrick Pastula has been charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
The Michigan State Police seized multiple internet capable devices and other evidence this morning.
Pastula faces up to 25 years in prison for each charge of aggravated child sexually abusive activity – distributing or promoting and up to 10 years for the charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
Pastula was issued a bond of $130,000.
Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to call D/Tpr. Tom Gladney at (269) 845 – 0994 or D/Sgt. Mike Teachout at (517) 206 – 7383.
64-year-old Hillsdale man arrested for distributing child porn
