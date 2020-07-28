669 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, at briefing of the state’s COVID-19 response on June 30, 2020. Courtesy of the Michigan’s governor’s office.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues to climb, adding another 669 cases in the past day.

There are also an additional 16 deaths related to complications of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases, according to state health officials, to 79,176 with 6,170 deaths.

A hospital system in southeastern Michigan is looking for up to 5,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Henry Ford Health System is working with the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., which want 30,000 people in the U.S.

Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version.

After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines.

People who want to volunteer or learn more about the vaccine trial can visit online here.