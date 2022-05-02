LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven Camaros were stolen Monday morning from the General Motors Production Facility on 920 Townsend Street.

The facility was also robbed on Sunday, May 1. The number of Camaros stolen on Sunday is currently unknown.

According to the Lansing Police Department, one Camaro was recovered after a crash right outside the facility.

This is not the first time several cars have been stolen, and police say there is a pattern and possible organization behind these crimes.

Some of the cars stolen in the past have been recovered throughout Michigan. Police say for the cars recently stolen, they need to contact GM for specifics including vehicle identification numbers.

Police told 6 News, GM has security tapes, but has not yet released them.

If you have any information on these incidents, call the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600.