ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven men were arrested in a sexual predator sting operation on Thursday.

The Under Age Predator Task Force, which is made up of law enforcement from five different counties and multiple agencies, communicated with dozens of suspects across a plethora of social media apps, officials said.

Some of the suspects agreed to meet with officers at a location, under the guise that they would be having sexual relations with underage boys and girls.

As the suspects arrived at the agreed-upon location, they were arrested on charges related to their online correspondence with the task force.

Five of the seven men were arrested without an issue.

The other two men tried to leave before making contact with police, with one even hitting a parked car in the process. Both were eventually arrested.

Warrant requests have been sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for review and charges.

More than 30 law enforcement officers and personnel were involved in the bust.

“The end result is that our younger population are a little safer today with these dangerous people in custody,” wrote Isabella County Sheriff Michael J. Main.

The following men were arrested:

Cody Bunner, 22-Year-Old Man from Mt Pleasant Charges – Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes and Computer crime

Dwayne Overton, a 21-year-old man from Union Township Charges – Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes and Computer crime

William Machuta, a 32-year-old man from Mt Pleasant Charges – Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes and Computer crime

Andrew Cousar, a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids Charges – Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes, Computer crime, Flee and Elude and fail to report accident

Brent Hulien, a 34-year-old man from Standish Charges – Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes and Computer crime

John Guernsey, a 50-year-old man from Chippewa Township Charges – Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes and Computer crime

Zachary Bell, a 25-year-old man from Mt Pleasant Charges – Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes and Computer crime



Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Osceola counties were also involved in the operation.

Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Michigan State Police analytics unit, CMENT and MINT narcotics units, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mt Pleasant City Police Department, Central Michigan University Police, Shepherd Police Department and Isabella County Central Dispatch were involved.