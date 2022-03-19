PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) — A drive-by shooting in Pontiac has left one girl dead, and one woman injured.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday afternoon, seven-year-old Ariah Jackson was coming home from school when she was shot in the back of the head.
The mother was also grazed by a gunshot to the head.
Ariah was taken to the hospital in a patrol car, later being declared dead.
The 30-year-old mother declined medical treatment.
Ariah’s mother told deputies that she was driving home with Ariah, her other daughter and her two nieces when an orange Chevrolet Blazer drove by, firing at least six shots.
The three other girls, aged 6, 7 and 11 were uninjured in the shooting.
Officials have identified one person of interest in connection to the shooting.
Detectives say at least two men were in the car, with the passenger dressed in black and hanging out the window when the shots were fired.
All too often we see gang members seeking to perpetrate violence against rivals strike innocentOakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard
victims in the process. This is completely unacceptable, and the tragic loss of this child will not be tolerated. If you carry or use a gun illegally in furtherance of criminal activity, we are coming for you. We will seek the harshest charges possible from both county and federal prosecutors. I encourage the community to express their outrage by sharing any information they have about violent individuals. It is not snitching when you take steps to protect your own family and community by sharing information. If you are as angry as I am, let’s hold these individuals accountable and prevent these tragedies in the future.”