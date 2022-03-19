PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) — A drive-by shooting in Pontiac has left one girl dead, and one woman injured.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday afternoon, seven-year-old Ariah Jackson was coming home from school when she was shot in the back of the head.

The mother was also grazed by a gunshot to the head.

Ariah was taken to the hospital in a patrol car, later being declared dead.

The 30-year-old mother declined medical treatment.

Ariah’s mother told deputies that she was driving home with Ariah, her other daughter and her two nieces when an orange Chevrolet Blazer drove by, firing at least six shots.

The three other girls, aged 6, 7 and 11 were uninjured in the shooting.

Officials have identified one person of interest in connection to the shooting.

Detectives say at least two men were in the car, with the passenger dressed in black and hanging out the window when the shots were fired.