71-year-old Michigan man found dead on his hunting property

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 71-year-old man has been found dead on his hunting property in Northern Michigan.

Michael Rogers of Grand Blanc died when he fell 20 feet from a tree stand, police say.

The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post began looking for Rogers after his wife called saying he had not returned home when planned.

According to police, the man’s brother went to the hunting property and located his truck.

A short time later, the brother found the missing man deceased in the woods, according to our media partners at MLive.

EMS and troopers responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to police.