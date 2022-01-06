73-year-old Battle Creek woman wins $1 million in Powerball

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

A Battle Creek woman is now $1 million richer after she matched all five white balls – 03-25-44-53-64 – in the Dec. 11 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

Alma Weimer bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I rarely play the Powerball game, but I saw a pop-up about the large Powerball jackpot when I logged in on the app and thought: ‘Why not?’ and purchased five tickets,” said Weimer. “When I logged on to the app the next morning, there was a pop-up telling me I won $1 million. I thought it was some sort of scam or that my account had been hacked.

“Once I called the Lottery to confirm it was real, I couldn’t believe it. It is such an unbelievable feeling.”

Weimer recently took a trip to the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and said she plans to donate to different charities and invest the rest of the money.