$77 million settlement to restore fish and wildlife in three mid-Michigan counties

CHICAGO (WLNS) - Dollar General will pay over $6 million for violating federal laws that discriminated applicants based on race.

The lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the retail chain’s criminal background check discriminated on the basis of race.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, Dollar General, the largest small-box discount retailer in the United States, violated federal law by denying employment to African Americans at a significantly higher rate than white applicants for failing the company’s broad criminal background check.

The federal agency filed the suit in Chicago after first trying to reach a voluntary settlement. The settlement fund will be distributed to African Americans who lost their chance to be employed at the company between 2004 and 2019, when the employment screens violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“This case is important because Dollar General is not just providing relief for a past practice but for the future as well,” said Gregory Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Chicago District.

Find out more about the settlement terms on the EEOC website.