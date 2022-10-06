LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — By now, you’ve surely seen the commercials for State Senator Tom Barrett and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin.

The two are in a hotly contested race for the newly drawn 7th District, which includes all of Ingham, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Livingston counties, and most of Eaton County.

While Slotkin, a Democrat, is in the U.S. House of Representatives right now, she’s not technically the incumbent because she currently represents the 8th District. However, due to redistricting, much of the areas she represents would remain the same.

On Thursday, the two candidates will be at the WLNS studio in Lansing, facing off in a debate hosted by 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

One thing is for sure, you can expect some disagreements. The two candidates stand on pretty much the complete opposite side of the aisle, despite both coming from military backgrounds.

Most notably, Slotkin has been a vocal advocate for abortion rights, while Barrett has established himself as stanchly pro-life.

We recently profiled both candidates and asked them about a variety of issues. You can find the link to those below.

You can watch the whole debate as it’s happening right here on this page and on our WLNS Facebook page. And if you miss it, check back later tonight for all the action.