INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ingham County man was left with a smile from ear to ear after winning the $241,725 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky 81-year-old matched the Fantasy 5 numbers 03-14-15-22-31 in the Jan. 30 drawing to ring in the prize.

His winning ticket was at the Speedway gas station on the 200 block of West Grand River Ave. in Williamston.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and check the winning numbers on the Lottery app the morning after the drawing,” said the anonymous player. “When I realized that I had matched all five, I immediately checked the jackpot amount and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I kept scanning my ticket the next few days to make sure it was real.”

The big winner recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize money.

He plans to use his winnings to visit family who live out of state and then save all the extra cash he has left over.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. Fantasy 5 players select their five “lucky” numbers from one to 39.

Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn, win a jackpot that starts at $100,000.