81-year-old killed in crash on I69 in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Deputies responded to a car crash on Saturday that involved one car around 3:45 p.m.

A car with two elderly people inside went off the roadway on northbound I-69 south of Cochran Road and struck a tree.

The 81-year-old driver, John Homer, from Olivet was pronounced dead at the scene. The elderly woman who was also a passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

