84-year-old woman with dementia missing in Clinton County

ST. JOHNS, Mich (WLNS) – Police are currently trying to locate a missing person in the northern part of Clinton County. Lucille Wing has dementia and is missing from her home on Finley Road in Essex Township.

Lucille is described as 5’3″ tall and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing green pants and a pink shirt. And she was driving a gray 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Michigan license plate number DVB-4106.

Lucille has been gone for several hours and her car had a full tank of gas.

If located please contact Clinton County Central Dispatch at 989-224-5200.