EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 86-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.
Helene Reck of Delta Township was last seen in the area of St. Joe Hwy and Michigan Ave. near Creyts Rd.
Helene is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.
She wears glasses and has visible hearing aids. Helene is believed to be wearing a lime green colored rain jacket.
Anyone who sees Helene is encouraged to call Eaton County Central Dispatch at (517) 543 – 3510.
86-year-old with Alzheimer’s missing
