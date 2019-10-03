86-year-old with Alzheimer’s missing

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 86-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Helene Reck of Delta Township was last seen in the area of St. Joe Hwy and Michigan Ave. near Creyts Rd.

Helene is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

She wears glasses and has visible hearing aids. Helene is believed to be wearing a lime green colored rain jacket.

Anyone who sees Helene is encouraged to call Eaton County Central Dispatch at (517) 543 – 3510.

