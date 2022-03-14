JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An 87-year-old man from Jackson died in a car crash Sunday afternoon around 8:37 p.m. in Sandstone Township.

The man was heading east on I-94, near North Dearing Road when he lost control, hit the median barrier, rolled off the road and hit a tree. He was found unresponsive and trapped under the car.

The driver was the only person in the car.

At this time it’s not known what caused the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety and the Summit Township Fire Department assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.