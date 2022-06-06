JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Nine Jackson County graduating high school students were given $1,000 scholarships by American 1 Credit Union, the company said.

The scholarships were given out to ‘deserving’ seniors from southern Michigan.

“This has been another amazing year of applications!” said Janelle Merritt, Community Partnerships Manager for American 1. “We are so proud to acknowledge and award these 16 very deserving seniors as they prepare to take the next steps in their future pursuits.”

The awards are part of American 1’s annual Community Involvement Scholarship Program.

Students who applied for the scholarships had to express their need and explain how receiving an education would change their life, while also positively impacting their community.

Each applicant turned in an essay discussing their financial need for the scholarship. Applicants then went into further detail in the essay on how an education would improve and support their personal lives as well as communities.

Here are the winners from Jackson County.