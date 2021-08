LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As of 9:21 a.m., more than 9,000 people are without power from Haslett through Corunna.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map the outage was first reported around 9 a.m.

In Haslett, more than 2,000+ are without power from just one outage.

A cause has not yet been identified, but Consumers Energy says a crew is assigned.

It’s estimated to be restored by 2:45 p.m.