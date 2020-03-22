A 55-year-old man extradited back to Michigan in 36-year-old cold-case homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 55-year-old will be facing multiple charges in relation to a 1983 disappearance.



Roy Snell was extradited to Michigan Saturday afternoon from Minnesota, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. The 55-year-old faces felony murder and firearms charges in Michigan in relation to the disappearance of Richard Atwood.



“Cold cases are difficult cases to investigate, which makes good teamwork that much more important,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



Snell is expected to be arraigned as early as Monday, even though the court is currently closed to the public in response to COVID-19.



The one count of homicide-felony murder is punishable by life without parole. He is being charged jointly by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay.



“Sometimes an arrest and the passage of time gives witnesses with information about a crime the courage to come forward,” said Michigan State Police Detective First Lt. Mike Anderson. “Although 36 years have passed, we feel there are still people in West Michigan who have information about this case that could benefit both the detectives and prosecutors; we would like to hear from them. Even though the information may seem insignificant, it can be the missing piece of the puzzle investigators are looking for.”



Information about the murder of Richard Atwood or any West Michigan cold case can be given in a variety of ways including:

Speaking with a detective in person or by phone at the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171 or the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 689-7303.

A call to the Michigan State Police Cold Case Tip Line at (989) 775-9302.

An anonymous tip can be left at Silent Observer of West Michigan by calling (616) 774-2345 or online at silentobserver.org .