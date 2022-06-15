LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Everyone is trying to beat the heat in any way they can. This includes trips to get ice cream.

Aaron Weiner is the manager at the MSU Dairy Store, and days like today are when ice-cream stores will see an increase of customers.

“The hotter it gets, the better the weather outside, the more people want ice-cream. And we definitely see a big jump on hot days,” Weiner said.

Customers like James Peterson were happy to get a sweet treat today and cool off. But it’s hard to beat the air-conditioning.

“I’m going to go back to the house and kick on the A/C,” he said.

With all this heat, HVAC service technician, Derek Davison is a lot busier than he previously was.

“A/C is a far, far higher priority than it used to be,” Davison said. And he said to keep cool, it’s important to keep an eye on your A/C systems. But there’s only so much that you should do.

“You know, changing air filters, listening to any kind of weird noises. Anything out of the ordinary is probably the biggest thing a homeowner should do,” he said.

He also encourages people to keep their air conditioning units clear.

“A one-inch-wide air filter is recommended to be changed out monthly. A three to four-inch-wide filter, they recommend every three to four months, but you should check it periodically.” And he’s reminding everyone to have their systems checked out before it’s too late.

“You’ll be a lot happier seeing me throughout the week performing preventative maintenance, than on the weekend performing emergency surgery.”

As a reminder, anything beyond basic maintenance should be left to the professionals. When it comes to items like these that are high voltage, they recommend calling someone certified to assess and deal with the situation.