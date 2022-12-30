LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer consistently grabs headlines, both here in the mitten state and nationally, her husband has rarely been seen in the spotlight.

In fact, the elusive dentist Dr. Marc Mallory rarely speaks to media.

But now, with a nudge from his gubernatorial wife, Dr. Mallory is sitting down with WLNS’ own Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Skubick gets Dr. Mallory’s thoughts on everything from the campaign trail to karaoke.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.