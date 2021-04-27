A fight to add technology to cars which detect alcohol level in honor of Abbas Family

Mich. (WLNS)- It’s been more than 2 years since the Abbas family were killed.

The Abbas family was on their way back home to the Detroit area after a Florida vacation when they were killed on a highway in Kentucky.



Today Rana Abbas Taylor, the sister of one of the victims is pushing for new technology in cars that could have saved the families life.

Rima Abbas and her husband Issam — along with their kids — ages 14, 13, and 7, we’ re all killed.

Rima’s sister, Rana is working with lawmakers to push a bill called “The Ride Act.”



It would put technology in new cars that would detect a persons alcohol level and prevent them from driving.



During a subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill Rana says this is something she will not stop fighting for.

“That technology was and is available that could have saved my family that was for me an awakening and I could not walk away knowing that my family’s loss could have been prevented and wasn’t and I certainly cant walk away today knowing that we could save 10-thousand lives a year by putting this technology that’s already available into vehicles,” says Abbas Taylor.