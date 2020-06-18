A history of Pride, before Stonewall Uprising

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Supreme Court passed a landmark case for LGBTQ workers this week, in Bostock v. Clayon County, Georgia, stating that federal law protects them from discrimination in the workplace.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

This decision comes right in the middle of what we know today as PRIDE month, a time to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

The first Pride march in New York City was held on June 28, 1970 on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, according to the Library of Congress.

And while many people see the Stonewall Uprising as the start of the gay rights movement, the activism began much earlier.

History of riots before Stonewall

PRIDE in 2020

And while the coronavirus may have stopped this year’s annual in-person PRIDE marches from taking to the street, people are finding other ways to celebrate virtually or through peaceful gatherings.

In Los Angeles, LA Pride Festival cancelled its in-person celebration and instead moved festivities online.

What was even louder and more poignant was thousands who gathered for an “All Black Lives Matter Pride March” that took place in Hollywood, celebrating and highlighting demands for justice for all Black lives, specifically Black LGBTQ+ people.

If you are looking for ways to celebrate PRIDE Month:

Co-chair for Michigan Pride, Ricci Stollsteimer said people can decorate their homes and share information about PRIDE on social media.

“We are encouraging people to decorate their cars, decorate themselves, decorate their porches and post pictures on social media,” said Stollsteimer. “I also encourage people to share their stories, their coming out stories, or when they went to pride and posting them to our Michigan Pride Facebook page.”

A local story

Just last month, a Detroit-area woman at the center of the most recent landmark Supreme Court case passed away.

This is Aimee Stephens’ story:

Stephens was a native of North Carolina and worked as an embalmer and funeral home director at Harris funeral home in Garden City.

She was fired in 2013 when she told her boss that she wanted to be known as Aimee instead of Anthony. She said she would report to work wearing a conservative skirt suit or dress, according to the Associated Press.

The funeral director, Thomas Rost said Stephens’ could not dress in a skirt suit on the grounds that it would be a distraction for families processing grief.

Stephens did not live to see her impact — but this past Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that employers cannot discriminate against transgender people.

Chase Strangio was a member of Stephens’ legal team. Speaking of Aimee, he said, “Aimee did not set out to be a hero and a trailblazer but she is one, and our country owes her a debt of gratitude for her commitment to justice for all people and her dedication to our transgender community.”