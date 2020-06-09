A list of Black-owned restaurants in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With restaurants and bars re-opening with some restrictions on capacity, WLNS TV-6 News compiled a list of Black-owned restaurants in the Lansing Area.

All dine-in/ take-out options are current based on Google’s listings as of June 9, 2020 and may not be updated according to Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order allowing restaurants to re-open June 8.

It is advised to call ahead of time to ensure the business is open and its services are true to Google’s status of dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Gregory’s Soul Food — 2510 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48906

Dine in – no

Take-out – yes

Delivery -yes

Mo Wings — 424 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

Dine in – no

Takeout – yes

The Smoke N’ Pig — 908 Elmwood Rd, Lansing, MI 48917

Dine in- no

Takeout – yes

Delivery – yes

Krystal’s Kitchen — 11173 Jarvis Hwy, Dimondale, MI 48821

Dine-in – no

Takeout- yes

Delivery – yes

Kingston Kitchen — 4749 Central Park Dr, Okemos, MI 48864

Dine-in- no

Takeout and delivery not listed on Google

517 BBQ — 427 E Oakland Ave, Lansing, MI 48906

no dine-in or takeout

Wing Heaven — 3418 Pleasant Grove Lansing, Michigan

Curbside pickup

Teff-Rific Ethiopian Restaurant — 1629 E Kalamazoo StLansing, Michigan

Soul Nutrition — 222 S Washington Lansing, Michigan

Sleepin’ Beauty Bakery — 4302 Dell Road Lansing Michigan 48911

Altu’s Ethiopian — 1312 Michigan Avenue East Lansing, MI 48823

*Closed Sundays and Mondays

Take-out – yes

Delivery – yes

Sweet Encounter Bakery and Cafe — No address listed

Contact for orders:

Tel: 517.763.2479

Finger Lickin’ Chicken and Fish — 2317 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48917

The Black Barn Company — 1982 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, Michigan 48864

Currently closed

Capitol City Soul Food — 3280 S Waverly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911