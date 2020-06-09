A list of Black-owned restaurants in Lansing

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With restaurants and bars re-opening with some restrictions on capacity, WLNS TV-6 News compiled a list of Black-owned restaurants in the Lansing Area.

All dine-in/ take-out options are current based on Google’s listings as of June 9, 2020 and may not be updated according to Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order allowing restaurants to re-open June 8.

It is advised to call ahead of time to ensure the business is open and its services are true to Google’s status of dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Gregory’s Soul Food — 2510 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48906

  • Dine in – no
  • Take-out – yes
  • Delivery -yes

Mo Wings — 424 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

  • Dine in – no
  • Takeout – yes

The Smoke N’ Pig — 908 Elmwood Rd, Lansing, MI 48917

  • Dine in- no
  • Takeout – yes
  • Delivery – yes

Krystal’s Kitchen — 11173 Jarvis Hwy, Dimondale, MI 48821

  • Dine-in – no
  • Takeout- yes
  • Delivery – yes

Kingston Kitchen —  4749 Central Park Dr, Okemos, MI 48864

  • Dine-in- no
  • Takeout and delivery not listed on Google

517 BBQ — 427 E Oakland Ave, Lansing, MI 48906

  • no dine-in or takeout

Wing Heaven — 3418 Pleasant Grove Lansing, Michigan

  • Curbside pickup

Teff-Rific Ethiopian Restaurant — 1629 E Kalamazoo StLansing, Michigan

Soul Nutrition — 222 S Washington Lansing, Michigan

Sleepin’ Beauty Bakery — 4302 Dell Road Lansing Michigan 48911

Altu’s Ethiopian — 1312 Michigan Avenue East Lansing, MI 48823

  • *Closed Sundays and Mondays
  • Take-out – yes
  • Delivery – yes

Sweet Encounter Bakery and Cafe — No address listed

  • Contact for orders:
  • Tel: 517.763.2479

Finger Lickin’ Chicken and Fish — 2317 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48917

The Black Barn Company — 1982 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, Michigan 48864

  • Currently closed

Capitol City Soul Food — 3280 S Waverly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911

  • Takeout – yes
  • Delivery – yes

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar