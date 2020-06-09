A list of Black-owned restaurants in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With restaurants and bars re-opening with some restrictions on capacity, WLNS TV-6 News compiled a list of Black-owned restaurants in the Lansing Area.
All dine-in/ take-out options are current based on Google’s listings as of June 9, 2020 and may not be updated according to Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order allowing restaurants to re-open June 8.
It is advised to call ahead of time to ensure the business is open and its services are true to Google’s status of dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Gregory’s Soul Food — 2510 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48906
- Dine in – no
- Take-out – yes
- Delivery -yes
Mo Wings — 424 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933
- Dine in – no
- Takeout – yes
The Smoke N’ Pig — 908 Elmwood Rd, Lansing, MI 48917
- Dine in- no
- Takeout – yes
- Delivery – yes
Krystal’s Kitchen — 11173 Jarvis Hwy, Dimondale, MI 48821
- Dine-in – no
- Takeout- yes
- Delivery – yes
Kingston Kitchen — 4749 Central Park Dr, Okemos, MI 48864
- Dine-in- no
- Takeout and delivery not listed on Google
517 BBQ — 427 E Oakland Ave, Lansing, MI 48906
- no dine-in or takeout
Wing Heaven — 3418 Pleasant Grove Lansing, Michigan
- Curbside pickup
Teff-Rific Ethiopian Restaurant — 1629 E Kalamazoo StLansing, Michigan
Soul Nutrition — 222 S Washington Lansing, Michigan
Sleepin’ Beauty Bakery — 4302 Dell Road Lansing Michigan 48911
Altu’s Ethiopian — 1312 Michigan Avenue East Lansing, MI 48823
- *Closed Sundays and Mondays
- Take-out – yes
- Delivery – yes
Sweet Encounter Bakery and Cafe — No address listed
- Contact for orders:
- Tel: 517.763.2479
Finger Lickin’ Chicken and Fish — 2317 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48917
The Black Barn Company — 1982 W. Grand River Avenue Okemos, Michigan 48864
- Currently closed
Capitol City Soul Food — 3280 S Waverly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911
- Takeout – yes
- Delivery – yes