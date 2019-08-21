A local Jew reacts to President’s latest comments

President Donald Trump has stirred controversy, when he told reporters in the oval office that any Jewish people who vote Democrat show “Either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”



6 News spoke with the Director of Jewish Studies at Michigan State University.



She says President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have done a lot of damage in trying to make it a partisan issue.



“For decades American Jews have both in large numbers often around 70% have supported the democrat party in the united states. While simultaneously most have supported Israel in varied ways.” Said Yael Aronoff, Director of Jewish Studies at Michigan State University.



American Jews are a diverse group of people.



While some appreciate the close relationship between President Trump and Israel, many others don’t necessarily have close ties to Israel.



“That close relationship between the two, I think makes them perhaps more critical of the current Israeli government. Plus hopeful there will be changes in government in both countries.” Aronoff added.



The President’s comments come after congresswomen, Rashia Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were critical of the Israeli Government.



He even called the lawmakers Anti-Semitic.



Yael believes, recent statements from the President won’t help him get the Jewish vote.



“It will just alienate them further from trump and I don’t think that will attract many Jewish voters to vote for the republican party. If they are being so dimissive of the Democratic party.” Aronoff added.