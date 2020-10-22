A look at 2020 Lansing Halloween events and activities

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The Allen Neighborhood Center is working to spread the word about planned Halloween activities in Lansing this year.

Mayor Schor has announced that official hours for trick-or-treating in the City of Lansing are on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The city will also host a number of events with proper safety precautions in place for those who don’t feel comfortable participating in traditional trick-or-treating activities.

Take a look at the events publicized by the Allen Neighborhood Center below:

1. Lansing Parks & Recreation Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

There will be over 40 booths at Frances Park for people to trick or treat (safely)! Lots of candy will be available and it’s free.

Location: Frances Park

Frances Park Date/time : October 31st, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

: October 31st, 1:00pm – 3:00pm For more information, call Robin Anderson King at (517) 483-4293

2. Souls to the Polls: Drive Through Trunk or Treat

There will be candy, food trucks, and giveaways! There will also be early voting, voter registration, and ballot drops available.

Location: South Washington Election Unit, 2500 S. Washington

South Washington Election Unit, 2500 S. Washington Dates/times: October 31st, Noon – 5:00pm and November 1st, 2:00pm – 5:00pm

3. Lansing Police & Fire Department Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru

The Lansing Police Department’s Community Service Unit would like to invite all children to the Lansing Police Operation Center for a fun, trick or treat drive thru. Police and Fire personnel will be handing out small bags of candy and McGruff, the crime dog, will be on site. Halloween costumes are welcomed and encouraged.