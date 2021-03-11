A new short-term crisis engagement center opens in Jackson for people struggling with substance abuse

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—A new crisis center opened its doors in Jackson. It’s part of an effort to be there for people struggling with substance abuse. The ‘Home of New Vision’ is calling it a short-term intervention center. It’s a safe place for people to stay and get help.

“Whatever needs they identify in the moment. We’re here to assist them,” said the Program Manager for the Jackson Engagement Center, Heather Williams.

It’s something Williams says is crucial right now as the number of people in need continues to grow.

“We’re here to assist individuals on-site in the moment. To help link them to those resources that are so needed in this community right now,” said Williams

Up to seven people can stay here for 24 hours where they will be given a safe place to lay down, shower, and eat, all while having access to the professional help they need to begin on a path to recovery.

“We’ll help them link to treatment, and housing. We’ll help them apply for insurance. We’ll help them with clothing, food, basic needs.

While they can only stay inside for a day, Williams hopes this place will serve as a light where anyone is welcome, and help is always offered.

“Recovery is possible and I know it is scary and the first step is always the hardest, but if you call us we are here to help and we are going to help you walk through it every step of the way and get your needs met.”

To get help leaders say the best thing you can do is to call. You will then be put through a quick screening process. 517-513-3955

http://homeofnewvision.org/