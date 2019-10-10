A new type of latte art features your own face

ANN ARBOR, MI —

In just a couple days, you can sip a latte with your face on it.

BeanBerry is an Ann-Arbor coffee shop that will serve “selfieccinos.”

The drink is made by a machine that allows customers to take a photograph/selfie of themselves through a QR scanner application. The app connects with the latte machine and prints the picture on the drink in 20 seconds.

Owners Wes Baiz, 26 and Issa Baiz 34 said the selfieccino is about creating a space for people to enjoy coffee and take photographs. They say that while some other businesses charge customers to use the machine, the Baiz brothers will offer it to their customers for no charge.

The café is set to open on Tuesday Oct. 15.

