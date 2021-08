Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Rep. John Damoose introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban school districts from imposing mask mandates on students to attend class.

The bill would not ban mask mandates for teachers or school staff.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not mandated masks for students this fall, saying she would prefer to leave the question up to individual school districts.

The bill has been referred to the State House Committee on Education.