A story of survival: Jackson man recovers from Coronavirus after spending three days in a coma

A little more than a week after refereeing a high school basketball game, JK Haehnle found himself in the Henry Ford emergency room. The Jackson father of three, was barley able to walk.

“I went to the emergency room, and got to the front of the line, and just collapsed. They had to take me right away to the room in a wheel chair,” said Haehnle.

The next thing he knew he was in a hospital bed, on a ventilator, and that’s when the doctor told him these words.

“Right before I went under he whispered in my ear, you have three kids at home that need you. You better fight like heck these next few days.”

He quickly sent a text to his family, and told them he was going into an induced coma.

“It hit home, and I said let’s do it. I put my Western Michigan hat on, and let’s fight.”

And he did for three days. Haehnle says, he can’t thank the doctors for saving his life.

“I can’t begin to thank the staff especially the ICU on the sixth floor allegiance health. They just opened my eyes to the human nature of how people respond to adversity.”

He says the hardest part was not being able to see his family, but when he finally did it was like Christmas day, and through it all he now has a new outlook on life.

“Seeing the beauty of people. Everyone that has come together for me, and in support of me it’s overwhelming on Facebook, and friends are reaching out to me, and family it’s just unbelievable.

Haehnle is now at home recovering. Vacuuming is still a challenge, but he’s thankful to be home. He also plans to donate plasma later this week, to help doctors work to save the lives of many others.