AAA: Tips to help reduce traffic crashes and fatalities in 2022

This photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department shows the wreckage from a car accident on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Md., on Sunday, May 2, 2021. A bystander jumped over a highway guard rail and into a Maryland bay Sunday to rescue a child who had been thrown from a car and into the water during the crash, according to authorities. The child was ejected from a car on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City and landed in the Assawoman Bay, the Ocean City Fire Department said in a statement. At least eight people were injured in total, the agency said. (Ocean City Fire Department via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan roadways saw an increase in deadly accidents in 2020. According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, 1,083 people died in traffic crashes in 2020. This is the highest number of deadly crashes reported since 2007.

The Auto Club Group (AAA) is advising drivers to make safer and wiser decisions to keep them and others safer on the road in 2022.

“New Year’s is a time for reflection and commitment to better habits,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Too many lives are being lost on our roads, and we all have a role to play in preventing these tragedies.”

Some Tips to Maintain Safety on the roads (AAA – The Auto Club Group):

Get enough sleep – Missing just two to three hours of sleep more than quadruples your risk for a crash, which is the statistical equivalent of driving impaired.

Avoid distractions – This includes not using “hands-free” systems, which can be just as cognitively distracting as manual controls and hand held devices. Stay focused and engaged at all times behind the wheel.

Slow down – Speeding makes it more difficult to avoid a collision by reducing your reaction time and increases the likelihood that a crash will cause injuries and fatalities – especially when it involves vulnerable roadway users like cyclists and pedestrians.

Buckle up – According to data from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, vehicle occupants in crashes were 52 times more likely to be killed if they were not wearing their restraints.

Share the road – Watch out for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcycles, and slow down and move over whenever you see maintenance crews or emergency responders on the side of the road.