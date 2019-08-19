AAA: Fill up your gas tank before Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Students attending the Mt. Hope Stem Academy might feel a bit blue about starting school on August 26th.

Thanks to some volunteers the kids will get a pep in their step as they walk across the new crosswalks in the Southeast Lansing neighborhood.

The volunteers who call themselves “Neighbors of Scott Woods” painted new crosswalks at each street entering the neighborhood South of Mt. Hope Avenue across from the school.

Each crosswalk is bright blue with the neighborhood association’s tree logo at one end.

"We love our neighborhood and we want everyone to know they are welcome here," said President of the Neighbors of Scott Woods and painting volunteer Jim DeLine.

The project was encouraged and funded by the Mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Board through its Neighborhood Grant program.

“Neighbors of Scott Woods have been an inspiring group of active citizens," says Tina Houghton, president of the Mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Board "This project is such an innovative way of welcoming all to their neighborhood and demonstrates the pride and dedication people have living in Southeast Lansing."

Projects such as this are encouraged by the City of Lansing’s administration.

“The City of Lansing is committed to partnering with citizens on projects that are meaningful to residents," said Andi Crawford, Director of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement. "This project is one of 70 funded this year through this program and is a great example of committed neighbors doing great work in Lansing."