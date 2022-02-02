AAA: If you’re driving today, here’s what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s no secret that mid-Michigan is getting hit by one of the biggest storms of the season, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be on the roads.

AAA of Michigan anticipates an increase of service calls for battery maintenance, flat tires and extrications. Drivers can also request road assistance through the free AAA Mobile App or AAA.com.

“We’re urging motorists to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if you can,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”

If you are driving today and find yourself stranded, here is what AAA recommends doing:

Stay in the vehicle . Your car can provide shelter, allowing emergency responders to best locate you, and prevent you from being struck by an approaching vehicle. If you must get out of the car, ensure the surroundings are safe.

To make the gas last longer, don't leave the car running. If there is an extended traffic jam, turn off the engine for a period, then back on to reheat the inside, when it has gotten too cold again. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.

Avoid driving on the shoulders or medians of highways to get around the traffic jam. These need to be kept clear for first responders, tow trucks, and emergency vehicles to get to the cause of the stoppage.

Cold weather can shorten the range of electric vehicles. EV drivers should plan for more frequent stops for charging and identify the location of charging stations before you hit the road. AAA recommends "pre-heating" the inside of your electric vehicle to a comfortable temperature while still connected to the charger. This will reduce the vehicle's battery demand to regulate cabin temperature at the onset of driving.

Nervous about driving on the roads?

If you must be on the road, check the weather before setting out and change plans accordingly.

Pack a well-stocked emergency kit with a cell phone car charger, first-aid kit; extra blankets, hats, gloves and coats; plenty of drinking water and non-perishable snacks for passengers, including pets; flashlight and extra batteries; reflective warning triangles; and an ice scraper or snow brush.

Always drive at a safe speed that matches the prevailing visibility, traffic and road conditions – even if that means driving below the posted speed limit.

Compensate for reduced traction by increasing your following distances (normally three to four seconds) to eight to ten seconds.

Allow sufficient room for maintenance vehicles and plows, stay at least 200 feet back and, if you need to pass, go to the other vehicle's left

Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

Avoid braking on ice. If you're approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid

If you get stuck in snow or ice, straighten the wheel and accelerate slowly. Add sand or cat litter under the drive wheels to help avoid spinning the tires.

If your tires lose traction, continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go. If the drive wheels start to spin or slide while going up a hill, ease off the accelerator slightly and then gently resume speed.

Slow Down, Move Over. Avoid driving on shoulders or medians so first responders, tow truck operators and emergency vehicles can get to stranded motorists who are in dangerous roadside conditions.

Here are some tips on how to prepare your car for any driving you may have to do: