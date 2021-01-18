AAA: Michigan gas prices at their highest point since March 2020

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Michigan increased 15 cents from the previous week, making gas prices the most expensive since March 2020.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.32 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the highest price seen since early March of 2020. This price is 19 cents more than this time last month but still 19 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $35 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $5 from when prices were their highest last January.

Pump prices have increased while gas demand remains low at 7.53 million b/d and total refinery utilization increased from 80.7 percent to 82 percent in the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 66 cents to settle at $53.57. Crude prices continued to increase last week due to market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude demand recover this year.

Additionally, EIA’s new weekly report helped bolster prices, detailing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.2 million bbl to 482.2 million bbl last week.

“If crude prices continue to stay above $50 per barrel alongside higher refinery utilization rates and demand, drivers could see pump prices continue to climb,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.32 per gallon, about 11 cents more than last week’s average but still 21 cents less than this same time last year.

