AAA: Michigan gas prices decline 1 cent to $2.15 per gallon

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down about 1 cent from a week ago to about $2.15 per gallon.



The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 52 cents less than a year ago. AAA says last month saw the cheapest average January gas prices in three years.



The state's highest average was about $2.24 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest average was about $2.10 in the Flint and Jackson areas.



Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.17 per gallon, up about 5 cents from a week ago.

