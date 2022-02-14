LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Michiganders are paying an average $3.35 per gallon for regular unleaded gas this week, which is a 2 cent decrease from last week.

This price is 19 cents higher than this same time last month and 88 cents higher than this time last year.

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline increased 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Most expensive Michigan gas price averages:

Marquette ($3.49) Metro Detroit ($3.39) Ann Arbor ($3.36)

Least expensive Michigan gas price averages:

Saginaw ($3.29) Grand Rapids ($3.30) Traverse City ($3.33)

A full 15-gallon tank of gasoline is costing individuals approximately $50.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million bbl to 248.4 million bbl.

The decrease in total stocks and consistent increase in demand has put stress on pump prices, leaving them to remain high.

Rising crude prices continue to play a primary role in propelling gas prices even higher.

“Despite the slight decline in gas prices, crude oil prices saw increases last week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

The tension between Russia and Ukraine is also playing a large factor in oil prices increasing. Russia is an active member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine could cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.