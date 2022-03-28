LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michiganders aren’t feeling much relief at the pump this week, but gas prices are down moderately by 2 cents compared to last week.

Michiganders are paying an average of $4.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. This number is $1.47 higher than this time last year.

The national average for regular unleaded gasoline is currently $4.24.

“Michigan drivers saw a slight decline in gas prices despite an increase in crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing from the current downward trend.”

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.32), Traverse City ($4.20), Metro Detroit ($4.19)

gas price averages: Marquette ($4.32), Traverse City ($4.20), Metro Detroit ($4.19) Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($4.07), Saginaw ($4.07), Flint ($4.09)

Drivers are paying on average, $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

Gasoline demand has decreased from 8.94 million b/d to 8.63 million b/d which has contributed to minor price decreases. On the other hand, the consistent increase in the price of oil is slowing that decline.

Crude prices jumped after EIA’s weekly report showed that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.5 million bbl to 413.4 million bbl.

The current inventory level displays tightness in the market, contributing to rising prices.

Last week, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said that it could decrease crude exports by up to 1 million barrels per day due to storm damage. This pipeline carries oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to buyers in the global market by the Black Sea.

While Russian oil is typically being looked down upon by the global market due to sanctions, loss of barrels from Kazakhstan could further put stress on already tight markets.