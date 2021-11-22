AAA: Michigan gas prices decrease five cents before Thanksgiving travel

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — Compared to a week ago, Michigan gas prices are down five cents.

Mich. drivers are currently paying an average of $3.35 per gallon for regular unleaded. This is $1.35 more than this same time last year.

Although there has been a slight decrease in gas prices, Mich. drivers are still experiencing the highest prices heading into Thanksgiving since 2012.

On average drivers are paying $50 for a full tank of gas. This is an increase of approximately $11 from when prices were the highest last January.

“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Michigan residents from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers will likely budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”

$1.4 million Mich. residents are expected to be on the road traveling this Thanksgiving.

“The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to lower pump prices heading into the holiday week. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near $80 per barrel,” added Woodland.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.41), Ann Arbor ($3.40), Traverse City ($3.40)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.31), Flint ($3.32), Lansing ($3.35)

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com