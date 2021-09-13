AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents since last week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Michigan decreased 3 cents compared to a week ago and Michigan drivers are now paying $3.18 per gallon, according to AAA of Michigan.

Drivers are now paying $48 for a full 15-galon tank of gas, which is a significant increase from last January. $48 per tank of gas is a $9 increase from the prices last January.

Prices remain high because of the crude oil production in the Gulf Coast region is shuttered due to Hurricane Ida, according to the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Production is expected to return to normal after the damages are assessed.

The most expensive gas prices in the state were Metro Detroit ($3.27), Ann Arbor ($3.26), Marquette ($3.22.)

The least expensive gas prices were in Benton Harbor ($3.09), Grand Rapids ($3.10), Flint ($3.12.)