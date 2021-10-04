AAA: Michigan gas prices drop slightly

An employee cleans fuel pumps at a closed petrol station in London, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Many gas stations around Britain have shut down in the past five days after running out of fuel, a situation exacerbated by panic buying among some motorists. Long lines of vehicles formed at pumps that were still open, blocking roads and causing traffic chaos. Some drivers have had to endure hourslong waits to fill up. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Michigan have decreased three cents compared to a week ago. The average cost per gallon for regular unleaded is $3.21. This price is one cent less than this time last month but still $1.09 more than this time last year.

Michiganders are paying an average of $48 for a full tank of gas; an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last January.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand of gas has also increased.

“With supply and demand largely in sync, motorists are beginning to see some stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While this trend will likely minimize fluctuations, high crude prices will keep gas prices elevated through this week.”

In comparison to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price has decreased moderately. The current average for Metro Detroit is $3.26 per gallon. This is one cent less than last week’s average, but still $1.09 more than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages:

-Metroit Detroit ($3.26)

-Marquette ($3.24)

-Ann Arbor ($3.25)

The least expensive gas price averages:

-Traverse City ($3.15)

-Flint ($3.16)

-Grand Rapids (3.16)

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com