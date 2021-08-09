AAA: Michigan gas prices hit 2021 peak

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s no secret that gas prices are higher this year than last year, in large part because there was so much less traveling in 2020.

But the current prices are actually some of the highest we’ve seen in a while.

It’s not unusual for gas prices to rise during the summer travel season, and this year with all the pent up demand for travel we’re seeing especially high prices in Michigan.

On Thursday, the statewide average was $3.31 per gallon, the highest statewide average for gas prices in 2021.

There’s really no point in comparing last year to this year because of the circumstances in 2020.

But a spokesperson for AAA of Michigan said road travel in the Mitten state over the Fourth of July was the highest they’ve seen since they first started keeping track in 2000.

When you combine that demand for travel with the rising prices of crude oil, gas prices go up.

So far, the rise of the Delta variant hasn’t done anything to slow things down.

“Definitely not by gas prices and gasoline demand,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA of Michigan. “The gas price that we’re seeing right now for Aug. 9, 2021 is one of the highest prices we’ve seen for this time period, going all the way back to 2014. So even if we look at 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and even 2019, the prices were not quite this high.”

Now keep in mind, these are statewide prices, and not an exact science.

For example, we drove around to look at some gas prices by our station, and the highest one we saw was $3.11 per gallon. So every area is a little different.