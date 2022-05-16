LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices have increased 5 cents this week, hitting a new record high.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.38 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This number is 48 cents higher than this same time last month, and $1.43 more than this time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.49), Metro Detroit ($4.44), Ann Arbor ($4.41)

gas price averages: Marquette ($4.49), Metro Detroit ($4.44), Ann Arbor ($4.41) Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.21), Saginaw ($4.31), Grand Rapids ($4.32)

Drivers are paying an average of $65 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

The national average for regular unleaded is $4.47. This average has soared up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago.

Meanwhile, according to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Lansing have stayed the same in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon.

The Energy Information Administration says gasoline demand has decreased slightly from 8.86 million b/d to 8.7 million b/d.

Usually, lower demand would put less pressure on prices at the pump, however, crude prices remain tense, and as they soar up, pump prices are following the same pattern.

“Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to increase, setting a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease and oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”