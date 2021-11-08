AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 16 cents in one week, hit 2021-high

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Michigan have jumped by 16 cents in the last week and have hit a new 2021-high, according to AAA.

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 17 cents more than last month and $1.43 more than this time last year.

According to the Energy Information Administration, there was a decrease in total domestic gasoline stocks and a small increase in demand.

AAA says that slight demand contributed to the rising prices, and that Midwest gas stockpiles are at their lowest inventory level since Nov. 2014.

“Low regional stock levels in the Midwest helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2021-high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If stock levels remain tight alongside high crude oil prices, motorists could expect gas prices to remain elevated through this week.”

Locally, Lansing was one of the three most expensive places in the state to fill up at the pump. Saginaw ($3.48), Lansing ($3.47), and Jackson ($3.46) led the way as most expensive.

Metro Detroit ($3.40), Marquette ($3.42), and Ann Arbor ($3.44) were the least expensive place to fill up, according to AAA.