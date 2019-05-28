AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 1 cent to $2.88 per gallon

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – In this April 23, 2019, file photo, a motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station in Sacramento, Calif. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere could threaten oil supply, which could push the price of oil and gasoline higher. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 1 cent from a week ago to about $2.88 per gallon.
  
Following the Memorial Day holiday, the Dearborn-based auto club says Tuesday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 22 cents less than a year ago.
  
The state’s highest average was about $2.96 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was about $2.79 in the Traverse City area.
  
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.86 per gallon, about the same as a week ago.
  
 

