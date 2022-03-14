LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Although Michigan gas prices are down slightly since Thursday, they are still 27 cents higher than they were this time last week.

After setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon on Thursday, Michigan gas prices declined by two cents.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.24 per gallon for regular unleaded, which as we mentioned is up 27 cents from a week ago. This number is $1.43 higher than this time last year and 89 cents more than last month.

The national average for regular unleaded gasoline is $4.33 per gallon. This price is up 32 cents from a week ago and $1.48 from this same time last year.

“After setting a new record high of $4.26 per gallon, Michigan gas prices dropped slightly,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Despite the slight decrease, Michigan drivers are still facing the highest gas prices in over a decade.”

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.28), Ann Arbor ($4.26), Benton Harbor ($4.25)

Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($4.22), Grand Rapids ($4.23), Flint ($4.23)

Drivers are now paying an average of $63 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Currently crude continues to remain under several pressure’s, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine being a primary factor.