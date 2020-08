Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — On the roads, partially automated driving systems don’t always work the way they’re supposed to. That’s according to two tests by American Automobile Association, AAA.

So now, the group is recommending that car companies limit their use. Researchers recently tested systems from five manufacturers over a distance of 4,000 miles.

Officials said they encountered problems every eight miles.

It was AAA second round of tests on the systems.