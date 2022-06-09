MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Porch pirate down!

The Meridian Township Police Department is looking for help identifying a person who tried to steal some packages off a porch in the area.

The video starts off ominously, with a person sneaking up along the side of the house. But when they bent down to pick up a handful of packages, they bumped their head on the column and fell down.

They tried to regroup, but at that point they had lost their sea legs.

As they were running away, they gave up and tossed the packages on the ground.

Meridian Township police believe they were driving this truck.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Doug Strouse at 517-853-4800.